Bobby Durkin scores 19 as Davidson cruises past Detroit Mercy 86-51

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Bobby Durkin's 19 points helped Davidson defeat Detroit Mercy 86-51 on Saturday night.

Durkin had five rebounds for the Wildcats (8-2). Reed Bailey totaled 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Connor Kochera scored 17 on 8-for-10 shooting.

Legend Geeter led the Titans (5-7) with 17 points and two steals. Grant Gondrezick II added 13 points and Nate Johnson scored 10.

Davidson took the lead with 17:02 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 43-16 at halftime, with Durkin racking up 13 points.

