Bobby Cameron re-elected as FSIN chief

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron addresses the crowd during a prayer vigil honouring children who died while forced to attend residential schools. (Mickey Djuric/CBC - image credit)

Bobby Cameron has been re-elected to a third term as chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN).

Cameron defeated former FSIN vice-chief Robert Merasty for the position, garnering more than 75 per cent of the vote.

Vice-chiefs David Pratt, Dutch Lerat and Heather Bear were also re-elected.

The one new member of the executive will be vice-chief Alyson Bear.

Cameron, Pratt and Alyson Bear were elected to three-year terms, while Lerat and Heather Bear — whose previous terms were extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic — were elected for two years.

The FSIN had faced calls to delay last night's election, after some candidates were rejected from the ballot without explanation.

However, the FSIN says all of its rules were followed, and an injunction to delay the election was dismissed in court earlier this week.

The FSIN represents over 70 First Nations in Saskatchewan.