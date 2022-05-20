Bobby Brown's Wife Alicia Doesn't Focus on His Past: 'Bobby and Whitney Were Their Time — I'm the Yin to His Yang'

Janine Rubenstein
·3 min read
Bobby Brown's Wife Alicia Doesn't Focus on His Past: 'Bobby and Whitney Were Their Time — I'm the Yin to His Yang'

Bobby Brown knows what it feels like to get a second chance at love and life.

Ahead of his new A&E documentary Biography: Bobby Brown, premiering May 30, the 53-year-old singer and his wife and manager Alicia Etheredge-Brown, opened up to PEOPLE about their surprising love story and what it's like raising three young children together.

Brown and Etheredge first met in the late '80s, not long after he was ousted from the hit R&B group New Edition. As she remembers "He was fun and crazy and full of energy," she says. Interjects Brown, who chuckles thinking back on his "bad boy" persona: "I was full of something."

The two formed a platonic friendship at the time that lasted decades. After his split from Houston in 2007, Etheredge-Brown says she noticed that the spark within him had died.

She tells PEOPLE, "He was in a pretty sad place. I saw him dealing with heartbreak. I saw him fighting to get back to his music and to what he loves."

Bobby Brown and famil shot at a location home in Bel Air, CA on April 19, 2022. Photographer: Nolwen Cifuentes Hair: Mona Shabazz Makeup: Ronald Herrera Stylist: Kenya Ware Watches: Rolex
Bobby Brown and famil shot at a location home in Bel Air, CA on April 19, 2022. Photographer: Nolwen Cifuentes Hair: Mona Shabazz Makeup: Ronald Herrera Stylist: Kenya Ware Watches: Rolex

Nolwen Cifuentes Alicia Etheredge-Brown and Bobby Brown

Brown recalls living out of his car at the time. In his despair, the two began working together and it wasn't long until sparks began to fly. The pair married in 2012 and have welcomed three children together: Cassius, 13, Bodhi, 6, and Hendrix, 5.

"I am the yin to his yang," Etherege-Brown says of their relationship, which will be on full display in the new A&E reality series Bobby Brown: Every Little Step, premiering just after his documentary airs on May 31. Through the years the couple have faced the worst life has to offer, including Brown's battle with addiction and the loss of his children Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr. to drug abuse.

RELATED: Bobby Brown Sees Late Children Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr. in His Dreams: 'They're Always Together'

But they've also carried the burden of living in the shadow of Brown's previous marriage to late superstar Whitney Houston. As they near their 10-year anniversary, Etheredge-Brown says she's long since arrived at a place of understanding and contentment when it comes to the memory of Houston and Brown's never-ending connection to the late star.

"Bobby and Whitney were their time," she says. "I also came from a place. So knowing that he loved hard and came out the other end and somehow we were meant to be and found each other again, that's what I focus on."

RELATED: Bobby Brown Says Being Molested by a Priest Changed the Course of His Life: 'It Was the Reason I Abused Myself'

While the pair is bringing cameras into their home for the 12-episode reality series, Brown set out clear parameters. "There's certain times we can be filmed and certain times that you've got to cut the cameras off," he says.

Bobby Brown and family shot at a location home in Bel Air, CA on April 19, 2022. Photographer: Nolwen Cifuentes Hair: Mona Shabazz Makeup: Ronald Herrera Stylist: Kenya Ware Watches: Rolex
Bobby Brown and family shot at a location home in Bel Air, CA on April 19, 2022. Photographer: Nolwen Cifuentes Hair: Mona Shabazz Makeup: Ronald Herrera Stylist: Kenya Ware Watches: Rolex

Nolwen Cifuentes Bobby Brown

Back in the early '00s, he and Houston put their marriage on display for the world, starring in the highly-criticized show Being Bobby Brown, which many said spotlighted their addiction and marriage struggles and helped tarnish Houston's sterling image.

Etheredge-Brown says of their new show, "We walked into it of course with caution. We've been approached a few times, but A&E gave us the privilege to produce and have a say in what we're doing. We're really proud of it."

A main focus of the series will be Brown's kids, including adult son Landon and daughter LaPrincia from previous relationships. "It's rewarding, but so exhausting," Brown says of fatherhood, especially with his littlest ones.

Still, he adds, "My kids are just everything to me."

For more on Bobby Brown's life, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: Second-round schedule, where to watch

    The second round of the NHL playoffs begins on May 17. Here's where you can catch all the action.

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Leafs staying the course after another playoff disappointment: 'The belief is strong'

    TORONTO — Brendan Shanahan got his housekeeping out of the way quickly. In the wake of another playoff failure, the president of the Toronto Maple Leafs told reporters at the team's annual post-elimination media availability — once again far earlier on the calendar than anyone associated with the organization hoped — that general manager Kyle Dubas and head coach Sheldon Keefe would keep their jobs. "Extremely disappointed," Shanahan stated in his opening remarks Tuesday. "We're not going to mak

  • IOC rubber-stamps Olympic medal upgrade for Canada's men's relay team at Tokyo Games

    OTTAWA — Canada's men's 4x100-metre relay team from the Tokyo Olympics has officially been upgraded to silver nine months after they raced to bronze. The International Olympic Committee rubber-stamped the upgrade during Thursday's meeting of the executive board. Jerome Blake of Burnaby, B.C., Aaron Brown and Brendon Rodney of Toronto, and six-time Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse of Markham, Ont. posted a time of 37.70 seconds in Tokyo to finish behind Italy and Great Britain. Great Britain's r

  • Meet the woman breaking taboos in a male sport in Iran

    There's a sport in Iran where women are still forbidden to play, but this woman is breaking this taboo to bring some change!

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. The Flames will face the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference's semifinal in the first post-season Battle of Alberta since 1991

  • Leafs stars address individual narratives but collective flaws remain

    In the closely fought seven-game series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Leafs biggest stars, namely Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, finally showed that they can be playoff performers but the collective once again failed to get the job done.

  • CF Montréal looks to keep unbeaten streak rolling against Nashville

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal is playing some of the best soccer in the club’s history, winning three straight games as part of a nine-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. After a convincing 2-0 win on the road against Charlotte FC, the club is also at the top of the competitive Eastern Conference. “We try and not look at the standing at this point in the season,” said midfielder Victor Wanyama. “The big thing is that we stay focused on our tasks. Hopefully we can continue and get these good resul

  • Flames outlast Stars in OT to seize series win, advance to second round

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames won a playoff series for just the second time in the last 17 years with Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars in the seventh and deciding game of their series. Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner at 15:09. He collected a rebound off an initial Elias Lindholm attempt and put a sharp-angled shot over Stars goalie Jake Oettinger, who made 61 saves in the game. "You dream about stuff like that, scoring in a Game 7 in overtime," Gaudreau said. The Flames

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • More training camp practices cancelled as CFL strike continues

    TORONTO — The cooling off process continues for the CFL and CFL Players' Association. As of Monday, the two sides hadn't rescheduled contact talks after negotiations broke off Saturday, hours before the collective bargaining agreement was set to expire. That put players on seven of the league's nine teams in a legal strike position at 12:01 a.m. ET on Sunday. Both the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks opened training camp as scheduled Sunday. Their players won't be in a legal strike position

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Canada's new safe sport office to begin Phase 1 of operations on June 20

    Canada's office for reporting abuse and harassment in sport will begin operations on June 20. Sport Canada and the Sport Dispute Resolution Centre of Canada (SDRCC) announced the opening date of the first phase of operations of the Office of Canada's Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC) on Tuesday. Developed by the SDRCC with funding from the Government of Canada, the OSIC will be the central hub for Canada’s new, independent safe sport program. Former artistic swimmer Sarah-Eve Pelletier was nam

  • Flames, Oilers bring potent offences to second-round NHL playoff series

    CALGARY — The NHL's first playoff Battle of Alberta in 31 years will be a game of keep away. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will try to keep the puck off the sticks of each other's top scorers by keeping it on the sticks of their own stars. Two potent offences clash in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal starting Wednesday in Calgary. Led by NHL points leader Connor McDavid and prolific teammate Leon Draisaitl for the Oilers, and Calgary's top line of 40-goal men Johnny Gaudre

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T