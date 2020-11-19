Bobby Brown's Son Bobby Jr. Dies at 28

Maury Phillips/Getty Images Bobby Brown Jr., Bobby Brown

Bobby Brown's son Bobby Brown Jr. has died, the Los Angeles Police Department confirms to PEOPLE. He was 28.

The cause of Bobby Jr.'s death, first reported by TMZ, is not immediately clear at this time. The producer's son was reportedly found dead in his home in Los Angeles.

Following Bobby Jr.'s death, his brother, Landon, shared a black-and-white photo of his late sibling to Instagram, writing in the caption, "I love you forever King."

His death comes more than five years after the death of Bobby's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, who died tragically in July 2015 when she suffered irreversible brain damage and spent six months in a coma after she was found unconscious in a bathtub at her home in Roswell, Georgia.

She was buried in New Jersey next to her late mother, Whitney Houston, who died in February 2012 at the age of 48.

Brown previously paid tribute to his daughter, whom he shared with the late singer, on the fifth anniversary of her death in July, posting a tribute to Instagram.

Brown shared a throwback shot of his daughter, who died at age 22, honoring her memory with a short but sweet caption. "There's no way to explain how I feel I miss you so much little girl," he wrote. "You stay in my heart on my mind every day daddy loves you."

Fans of the "My Prerogative" singer sent Brown well wishes in the comments section of the post as he continues to deal with the heartbreaking loss years later. "Prayers to you and the family," one user wrote while another added, "Always with you 🙏🏾."

In 2018, Brown announced plans to construct a physical building for the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House, a domestic violence shelter that he founded in 2015 in his daughter’s honor, and received a proclamation from South Fulton, Georgia, Mayor Bill Edwards.

"Our family lives with the pain every day of losing my beautiful daughter, Bobbi Kristina, to domestic violence," Brown said in a statement obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time.

"She loved Atlanta and in her memory we are proud to announce the formation of the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House. Our initial goal is to help educate women and men of all ages, by creating a 24-hour crisis intervention line and emergency transitional shelter," his statement concluded.