Bobby Brown vs. Keith Sweat: How to watch their Verzuz battle

Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat are gearing up for battle, facing off with their voices in the latest episode of Verzuz. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's big event.

What is a Verzuz battle?

Created by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, Verzuz is a popular music battle series that pits legends against legends (like Brandy vs. Monica, or Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott), where they perform their hits, covers, and sometimes even welcome special celebrity guests for duets (Dionne Warwick dropped in for the Patti LaBelle/Gladys Knight battle).

Who is battling and what are their famous songs?

R&B star Bobby Brown, formerly of New Edition (and recent Masked Singer contestant), known for songs like "My Prerogative," and "Every Little Step," oh, and the Ghostbusters 2 theme song, "On Our Own," will take on fellow singer Keith Sweat, whose hits include, "Make You Sweat," "Twisted," and "Nobody" (feat. Athena Cage).

Erika Goldring/Getty Images Keith Sweat and Bobby Brown

How can I watch the Verzuz battle between Bobby Brown and Keith Sweat?

The latest edition kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and there are a host of places you can watch. Check out the Instagram accounts of @verzuztv or @ESSENCE . It's also available to watch on the Triller, or FiteTV apps. And, since this edition is in partnership with Essence, it can also be streamed at Essence.com.

There are plenty of reasons to watch — these artists both were major hitmakers across several decades, and both have massive music catalogues to their names — but it's also fun to see the comments from celebs who totally make their voices heard on the Instagram stream, as they type in live comments.

Check out this recent battle between Knight and LaBelle.

