Bobby Brown Says Bobbi Kristina, His Late Daughter with Whitney Houston, Is 'Always Present' (Exclusive)

Bobbi Kristina was the musician's only child with ex-wife Whitney Houston

Bobby Brown is carrying his late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown with him wherever he goes.

The "My Prerogative" singer, 54, who was honored for his work with the Bobbi Kristina Serenity House Foundation at the A World of Good Gala on Friday night, told PEOPLE exclusively what it meant to be given that recognition.

Brown founded the non-profit for domestic violence in his daughter’s name after her sudden death in 2015. When asked if it was meaningful that he was able to do so much good work in her name, he said, “Yes, it is.”

Brown added that his daughter is “always present” with him, and even showed a pendant he was wearing with a picture of him and Bobbi Kristina together. “She’s always going to be present,” he repeated.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Bobby Brown attends the 2023 "A World Of Good" annual gala at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on September 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Brown and his wife Alicia Etheredge were honored with the Movement Maker Award at the ceremony, and during his speech, Brown opened up about the challenges of creating the non-profit organization and what it meant to him to be able to do good.

“I am grateful for In a Perfect World. Thank you so much for this honor,” he said. “We started this from the bottom of my heart, just being lonely and sad.”

“[I'm grateful] that I could do something to help them out, to be there for them, to give them a safe haven in their time of need,” Brown added of his efforts in the organization. “Like I said, I'm very grateful for this. I thank you so much.”

Bobbi Kristina was born on March 4, 1993, and was Brown’s only child with ex-wife Whitney Houston.

On Jan. 31, 2015, at the age of 22, Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in a bathtub in the Georgia home she shared with ex Nick Gordon – an eerie parallel to the way her mother had died several years earlier.

She later died in hospice on July 26, 2015.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner revealed that she died from a combination of drowning and drug intoxication. A toxicology report found marijuana, alcohol, “a cocaine-related substance,” sedative and anti-anxiety medications and morphine in her system.

After her death, Brown released a statement saying, “Krissy was and is an angel. I am completely numb at this time. My family must find a way to live with her in spirit and honor her memory. Our loss is unimaginable.”

He added, “We thank everyone for the prayers for Krissy and our family as we mourn my baby girl.”



