Bobby Brown reveals he sees late children Bobby Brown Jr., Bobbi Kristina in his dreams

Charles Trepany, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Bobby Brown is opening up about seeing his late children Bobby Brown Jr. and Bobbi Kristina Brown in his dreams.

The singer, 53, told People in an interview published Monday about the "floods of dreams" he has of his two late children, who each died as a result of drug use about five years apart.

"I always see them at beaches or in fields, and I'm always trying to get to 'em," he said, adding that, in his dreams, his kids are laughing and running away together.

"They're always together when I dream about them," he continued. "One doesn't come without the other, and I just keep seeing them happy. That's enough for a father to feel like God has them. My mother has them. My father has them. And that makes me get through the day a little bit easier."

Bobby Brown Jr., Brown's son with Kim Ward, died at age 28 from the combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and the powerful opioid fentanyl in late 2020, according to an autopsy report.

In January 2015, Bobbi Kristina Brown, the daughter of Brown and his ex-wife Whitney Houston, was found unconscious and facedown in a bathtub in her Georgia home. She never regained consciousness and remained in a coma for almost six months before dying at age 22 in a hospice outside Atlanta. A Georgia medical examiner said her death was the result of immersion in water and a drug mixture.

Bobby Brown remembers daughter Bobbi Kristina in heartbreaking post 4 years after death

Bobbi Kristina's autopsy found multiple drugs were involved, including "marijuana, alcohol (ethanol), benzoylecgonine (a cocaine-related substance), benzodiazepines (medications used for sedation or to treat anxiety) and morphine," according to the report. The document added it could not be determined from toxicology tests whether the morphine resulted from heroin use.

"Their relationship was tight," Brown told People of his two late children. "They'd get into their little tiffs but they were thick as thieves."

In 2012, Brown's ex-wife and singer Houston, was found dead at age 48 after drowning in a Beverly Hills hotel room bathtub. Coroner’s officials said heart disease and cocaine were contributing factors.

Bobby Brown on Masked Singer’: Brown unmasked as Crab, remembers children Bobby Jr. and Bobbi Kristina

Bobby Brown Jr. autopsy reveals death caused by combination of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl

Contributing: Bryan Alexander, Erin Jensen

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bobby Brown says he sees late Bobby Jr., Bobbi Kristina in dreams

