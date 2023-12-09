Bobby Brazier named ‘king of ballroom’ during Strictly’s semi-finals

Bobby Brazier was called “the king of ballroom” during the Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals.

This week, the couples are performing two dances in a bid to make it to the final and win the Glitterball Trophy.

EastEnders star Brazier, 20, and his dance partner Dianne Buswell kicked off the semi-finals with a quickstep to Mack The Knife by Bobby Darin.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said: “What a way to open the semi-final.”

She added: “You are now the king of ballroom.”

The couple were awarded a total of 38 points and received two 10s, one from Ballas and another from Anton Du Beke.

Performing second on the show was stage and TV star Layton Williams with his dance partner Nikita Kuzmin, whose first performance of the night was a rumba to Lift Me Up by Rihanna.

Craig Revel Horwood said they brought “superb” emotion to the dance, but Du Beke said “it was a little hard in places” and the duo received 36 points from the judges.

Before their performance, presenter Vernon Kay appeared to read the terms and conditions.

Casualty star Nigel Harman did not compete in the quarter-finals last Saturday and was forced to withdraw from the competition after he injured his rib while practising a jump in rehearsals.

On the Sunday, there was no public vote or elimination and all of the remaining stars went through to the semi-finals.

Presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly reminded viewers on Saturday evening that the night’s scores will be added to the judges scores from last week.

The final of Strictly Come Dancing will air on Saturday December 16 on BBC One.