Bobby Bonilla's infamous Mets contract sells at auction for $180,000

The most infamous contract in baseball is due for yet another payday.

Bobby Bonilla’s contract – specifically the deferred compensation agreement – has sold at auction for $180,000 on collectibles marketplace Goldin. Bidding closed late Saturday night.

Bonilla was released by the Mets in 2000, with the team still owing the third baseman $5.9 million. Instead of paying the deal out, Mets ownership thought it be best financially to defer payments on Bonilla’s contract, spreading it across a 25-year period with eight percent interest.

Now, on a day known only as "Bobby Bonilla Day" to Mets fans, Bonilla receives a $1,193,248.20 payment every July 1. When payments expire, Bonilla will be 72 years old. By then, he’ll have made over $29.8 million from the deal.

New York Mets general manager Steve Phillips, left, and manager Bobby Valentine hold a jersey in front ofBobby Bonilla in 1998.

The winner of the auction also receives two 30-minte Zoom calls – one with Bonilla himself, and one with Dennis Gilbert, the agent who negotiated Bonilla’s deferment deal. He also gets a game-used bat from Bonilla’s personal collection, a signed baseball, and a 1-of-1 NFT of Bonilla’s contract.

On top of it all, the winner will spend a day with Bonilla in New York, complete with breakfast, a trip to Citi Field for batting practice and a Mets game and dinner. The trip is set to take place in 2023.

Bonilla’s contract has been in Gilbert’s possession since the original signing. Included with the lot is a letter of provenance with Gilbert as well as a letter of authenticity from Beckett authentication.

