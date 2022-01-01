Bobby Bones Says He’s Not Returning to ‘American Idol’ for Season 20

Bobby Bones said on Friday that he will not be returning as a mentor on “American Idol” for the hit competition show’s 20th season.

The radio personality and “Dancing With the Stars” winner, who became a full-time mentor on “American Idol” during Season 17, revealed via a now-expired Instagram story that he won’t be returning due to a scheduling conflict with another network.

When asked during a fan Q&A why he has recently been in Costa Rica, Bones addressed his absence from “American Idol’s” Season 20 promos. “And some of you noticed, I’m not in the ‘Idol’ promos this season. My contract [with] my new network won’t let me do another show right now,” Bones wrote. “Love ‘Idol,’ BTW. Was a great 4 years.”

In the Instagram story, Bones kept tight-lipped about his new project, writing that “the network hasn’t even announced the show yet. So I’m going to chill for a bit. But it’s a really good show.”

Representatives for Bones and “American Idol” did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Bones has served as a mentor on “American Idol” for the past four years, giving contestants much-needed advice as they navigate through their musical journeys. Host Ryan Seacrest and judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry are all returning for the show’s 20th season, which premieres on ABC Feb. 27.

Bones is also the host of “Breaking Bobby Bones” on the National Geographic Channel and recently helmed “CBS New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” on Dec. 31 along with Rachel Smith of Entertainment Tonight.

