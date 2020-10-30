Bobby Ball Remembered With Special Tribute At Blackpool Tower

Blackpool has paid special tribute to Bobby Ball, following his death at the age of 76.

The British comedian – best known as one half of duo Cannon & Ball – died in a Blackpool hospital on Wednesday night, after contracting Covid-19.

Following the news of his death, the town that was instrumental in Bobby and comedy partner Tommy Cannon’s rise to fame paid homage to him, lighting up his name on the Blackpool Tower.

Footage taken on Thursday night showed that the iconic Blackpool landmark had also been illuminated with catchphrase, “Rock on, Bobby!”

Thank you Blackpool For the acknowledgement to Bobby pic.twitter.com/EWVjathhIJ — Phil Dale (@PhilPdale) October 29, 2020

The footage was also posted by his former Mount Pleasant co-star Sally Lindsay, who wrote: “Oh he would have LOVED this!!”

Oh he would have LOVED this!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/pQkciE6wXS — Sally Lindsay (@sally_lindsay) October 30, 2020

Rock On Bobby! Blackpool Tower pays tribute to Bobby Ball. https://t.co/IMfmgjTGlr — BBC Lancashire (@BBCLancashire) October 30, 2020

In a statement announcing his death, Bobby’s spokesperson said: “Bobby had been taken to the hospital for tests as he started with breathing problems. At first it was thought to be a chest infection but a test proved positive for Covid-19.

“His wife Yvonne said the hospital and staff could not have been more wonderful, as they were outstanding in their care of duty and they did everything possible for him and she cannot praise them enough.

“She said that the family and Tommy would like to express their sincere thanks to the many, many people who have been fans of Bobby and they know that they will all share in part the great loss and total sadness that Yvonne, the family and Tommy all feel.”

Bobby Ball in 2018 (Photo: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock) More

Bobby’s comedy partner Tommy Cannon led the tributes, saying he’d been left “devastated” by the news.

“Rock on, my good friend, I can’t believe this, I’m devastated,” he said.

Jason Manford, Chris Moyles and Les Dennis were among those who shared their memories of the comedy star.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.