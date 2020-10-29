Bobby Ball obituary

Bobby Ball, who has died after testing positive for coronavirus aged 76, was the irresponsible but anxious to please half of the comedy duo Cannon and Ball, famous for twanging his braces alongside the serious Tommy Cannon. “Rock on, Tommy!” was his catchphrase.

They fulfilled the prophecy made by Eric Morecambe just before his death that Cannon and Ball would inherit Morecambe and Wise’s crown by becoming television’s most popular comedy double act of the 1980s. Like Eric and Ernie, their performances were pitched perfectly for weekend TV audiences looking for family entertainment. “The reason I don’t do blue,” said Ball, “is that, if I can’t fetch my children to see me perform, I’m not doing the right stuff. We do naughty stuff. It’s more ‘cheeky’.”

They were launched on their television career by Michael Grade when he was director of programmes at the ITV company LWT. Although Cannon and Ball recorded seven segments for the marathon Saturday-evening show Bruce Forsyth’s Big Night in 1978, not all were screened. Grade watched the dropped clips and in 1979 gave them their own programme, Cannon & Ball, which clocked up nine series before it finally ended in 1988.

Later in the run, they introduced a sitcom element to the show, which depicted the pair living together in a well-appointed London flat while performing away from their homes in the north of England. This led them into their own standalone sitcoms, beginning with two pilots for Cannon and Ball’s Playhouse in 1991. These were followed in the same year by the less-than-successful series Plaza Patrol, with Bobby as Trevor Purvis and Tommy as Bernard Cooney, two inept night security officers at a shopping mall, Margaret Thatcher Plaza.

The show was in the same vein as their previous feature film breakout, as useless police officers, in The Boys in Blue (1982), which was loosely based on the 1938 movie Ask a Policeman, and featured the pair inventing crimes to justify their existence when the police station in Little Botham is threatened with closure. Another TV series, Casino (1990), was part-comedy, part-game show. Although it failed to give Cannon and Ball the hoped-for jolt into the new television era that followed the advent of alternative comedy, they continued to perform on stage for another three decades.

Bobby Ball was born Robert Harper in Oldham, Lancashire (now Greater Manchester), to May (nee Savage), a cotton mill worker, and Bob Harper, who worked in a rubber factory. The family lived in a one-bedroom house and Bobby slept toe to toe with his two sisters on the landing. “We were poor, but we were a loving family,” he said.

Aged seven, he and his sister Mavis took to the stage in north of England clubs as Bobby and Mavis. On leaving High Crompton school, he studied shipping management at Wigan Mining and Technical College before taking a job in an engineering factory where he and Thomas Derbyshire, the future Tommy Cannon, both worked as welders.

Already singing in local clubs under the name Stevie Rhythm, he invited his colleague to join him and they performed first as the Sherrell Brothers, then the Harper Brothers. Failing to wow audiences, they switched to comedy.

