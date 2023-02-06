Bobblehead Hall Of Fame Store Selling Pinocchio-Nose Version Of Rep. George Santos

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum store in Milwaukee recently announced it’s selling two versions of Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) — a regular one and a second featuring the compulsive liar with the long nose that Pinocchio, the classic fairy-tale character, grew whenever he lied.

The store has been inundated with calls for a George Santos bobblehead, and some are already calling it an “early candidate for Bobblehead of the Year,” store co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar goofed in a statement to HuffPost.

The Santos bobbleheads will play clips of some of Santos’ biggest lies in his own words, promises Sklar.

George Santos goes Pinocchio in new bobblehead version.

Santos has lied about his heritage, family, education and work experience, and has provided suspicious information about campaign finances — which now appear to be the focus of an investigation by the U.S. Justice Department.

He has ignored calls for his resignation, even from Republicans in his district, and has claimed he merely “embellished” his résumé.

Sklar insists that the Hall of Fame Santos bobbleheads — expected to be ready for shipping in May — are the first featuring the controversial lawmaker.

The operation has promised to donate $5 of every $30 Santos bobblehead sold to “dog-related GoFundMe campaigns.” That’s because Santos has been accused of taking off with funds he helped raise for surgery to save the life of the service dog of disabled Navy veteran Rich Osthoff.

Without the donated funds, Osthoff could not afford the surgery, and his dog died. Santos has denied the accusation, but the FBI is investigating.

Sklar’s organization has a collection of some 6,500 unique bobbleheads, and his company creates a couple of hundred new ones each year. They include former Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, new Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman and infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci (in a mask).

“We’ve gotten more in the political space,” Sklar told Marketwatch.

Bobbleheads can be big business. Industry leader Funko sold more than $1 billion worth of bobbleheads in 2021, Barron’s reported last year.

