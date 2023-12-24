Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, dies at 41

Bobbie Jean Carter, left, the sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, has died. She was 41.

Bobbie Jean Carter, a former makeup artist and the sister of child star Aaron Carter and Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, has died. She was 41.

Her sister, Angel Carter, confirmed the wardrobe stylist's passing on her official Instagram page. Angel Carter shared a tribute to Bobbie Jean Carter on Sunday morning, featuring childhood photos of her sister.

"To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend," she captioned the photo. "Life wasn't fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn't have a shot, no matter what."

Her tribute also referenced the deaths of her other siblings, Leslie Carter, who died in 2012, and Angel Carter's twin brother Aaron Carter, who died last year, saying the siblings experienced "pain" during their childhoods.

"Experiencing innocence instead of being burdened by trauma, pain, and suffering is incredibly important for children, particularly at such a young age," she continued. "I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did. I share that pain we experienced during our childhood and I’m sorry you didn’t have an opportunity for a better life."

Angel Carter also referenced a need to "break down barriers" and encourage others to seek mental health support.

USA TODAY has reached out to reps for Nick Carter for further details.

Bobbie Jean Carter's mother, Jane Carter, told TMZ in a statement on Dec. 23 that she was "in shock" after her daughter's "sudden death." The exact circumstances of Bobbie's death were not known, per TMZ, "but we know she passed away Saturday morning in Florida."

"I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," she told the outlet. "When I am able to think clearly, I'll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

Story continues

"However deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious eight-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother," the mother said.

Bobbie Jean Carter appeared on the Carter family's E! reality TV show, "House of Carters." Her struggles with addiction and substance abuse were documented on TV.

Ever since, she's lived a private life away from the spotlight.

More: Aaron Carter, singer and reality TV star, found dead at 34 in California home

Bobbie Jean Carter's death comes over a year after her young brother Aaron Carter was found dead at his Southern California home last November. He was 34.

Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother's boy band. In 2009, he competed on Season 9 of "Dancing With the Stars," finishing fifth with his professional partner Karina Smirnoff.

Carter's fiancée, Melanie Martin, mother of his young son, asked for privacy as the family grieved at the time.

"We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality," Martin said in a statement. "Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated."

Aaron Carter's death an accident, result of drowning due to gas, drug effects, autopsy finds

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, dead at 41