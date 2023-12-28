Bobbie Jean Carter found 'unresponsive' in bathroom after death, police reveal

Bobbie Jean Carter, the late sister of pop singers Nick and Aaron Carter, was found "unresponsive" in her bathroom following her death on Saturday.

More details are emerging on the death of TV personality Bobbie Jean Carter, the late sister of popstars Nick and Aaron Carter.

The "House of Carters" star died at the age of 41 on Saturday. Carter's mother, Jane Carter, told TMZ in a statement at the time that the exact circumstances of Carter's death were not known, "but we know she passed away Saturday morning in Florida."

In an emailed statement to USA TODAY Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said Carter was found dead at a home in Tampa, Florida, by fire rescue crews.

"They discovered a woman, later identified as Bobbie Jean Carter, in a bathroom unresponsive," the statement read. "She was immediately transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa, where she was declared dead by hospital medical staff at 8:02 a.m."

During their investigation of Carter's death, HCSO deputies learned that Carter was on probation for cocaine possession, according to the statement. However, Carter had "not used any narcotics since her release from prison," per the accounts given to police by Carter's roommates.

No narcotics or paraphernalia were located in Carter's room or bathroom, the statement read. Police have also not observed any signs of foul play in Carter's death. Her cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office, pending the completion of a toxicology report.

Carter's sister, Angel Carter, confirmed Carter's passing on her official Instagram page last week. Angel shared a tribute to Carter on Sunday, which featured childhood photos of her sister.

"To my older sister Bobbie. You had a great sense of humor, and a lively spirit. Growing up, I was your baby, and you were my best friend," Angel wrote at the time. "Life wasn't fair to you, that I know. Sometimes, it feels like you didn't have a shot, no matter what."

Carter’s mother Jane told TMZ that she was "in shock" after her daughter's "sudden death."

"I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time," Jane told the outlet, referencing the previous deaths of her children Leslie and Aaron. "When I am able to think clearly, I'll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

Contributing: Pamela Avila and Taijuan Moorman, USA TODAY

