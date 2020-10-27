Bobbi Cowan, Member of PR Dynasty Family Who Helped Break Top Arena Rock Bands, Dies at 78

Bobbi Cowan, a veteran publicist who worked with some of the biggest names in music, died Thursday. She was 78.

“Her bands were like a who’s who of the era,” says Cameron Crowe, whom Cowan took under her wing when he was a teen rock journalist in San Diego. “Jethro Tull. The Rolling Stones. Jackson Five. Deep Purple. Looking Glass. Cheech and Chong. T. Rex. Humble Pie. Pink Floyd. Emerson Lake and Palmer. Yes. Diana Ross. Gram Parsons. Commander Cody and the Lost Planet Airmen. Wally Amos’ Cookies were even a client — and many more. Bobbi was often there, just behind the curtain, as much a part of the show as the artists we all remember.”

Cowan began working in the music industry in the 1960s and enjoyed stints at major firms including Gibson & Stromberg and Rogers & Cowan before branching out on her own. She also served as the head or co-head of publicity for the Motown and Casablanca labels in the 1970s.

“She was the most passionate woman I ever experienced in the music business,” says her former boss, Gary Stromberg. “If she was trying to sell you on an artist, she never took no for an answer. Always came from her heart, and had a laugh that shook the room.”

Says fellow publicist Jane Ayre: “Losing Bobbi Cowan hit me hard especially as I reflected on her kindness, generosity and trail-blazing. Without Bobbi, many of my female colleagues and I would never have been able to forge through the male-dominated music industry. She will be deeply missed.”

Testimonials have begun to accumulate on Facebook as word of her passing has gotten around. “She had a smile that could light up a room, and a laugh that was like a warm embrace,” wrote Toby Mamis, Alice Cooper’s manager. “She was a fantastic publicist and a great person,” said longtime Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich. Entertainment journalist Todd Gold called Cowan “the human version of a delightful song you’re always happy to hear.”

Her name was renowned enough in music circles in the ’70s that Crowe actually included it in one of the early drafts of his script for “Almost Famous,” which can be found online. (The Dennis Hope uber-manager character, ultimately played by Jimmy Fallon, was to have said in his pitch to the Stillwater band, trying to impress them: “Do you know Bobbi Cowan, Lisa Robinson, Jim Ladd, Frank Barcelona?”)

Crowe enthuses with love for Cowan as he remembers her. “To anybody dropping into the Los Angeles music scene of the ’70s, you were mighty lucky to meet Bobbi Cowan,” he tells Variety. “She was more than just a premier publicist with an unerring sense of pop culture, and the fans on the street. She was a master at putting people

together. Many of the longest lasting relationships in the world of journalism and music started with Bobbi. When she turned her sparkling smile on you, everything was right with the world.”

Crowe continues, “I was a stringer for a small underground paper in San Diego, and Bobbi took interest in my writing,” the filmmaker continues. “She brought me to Los Angeles, introduced me to Ben Fong-Torres and photographer Neal Preston, creative partners to this day, and to writers like David DeVoss from Time and Peter Greenberg from Newsweek. Her living room sofa was often occupied by freelancers like me, looking to break into magazine work. The get-togethers at her house were joyful get-togethers where work always took second-place to personal relationships. It was the golden era of pop culture, a minute or two before it became an even bigger enterprise. Bobbi knew you, your family, and she wanted to help you with your hopes and dreams. She was just so joyful, it was catchy.”

Pete Senoff, a friend who maintains a website devoted to people who worked in the music industry in the 1970s, has put up a page dedicated to photos of Cowan with her friends from the business over the years, which can be found here.

Cowan was part of a family public relations dynasty. Her father was Stanley Cowan, who began his career in the 1930s as a songwriter and composer before founding a publicity firm, Stanley Cowan & Associates. Later, he joined the company co-founded by his brother, Warren Cowan, Rogers to get & Cowan. That was where Bobbi got her start, too, before moving over to Gibson & Stromberg.

