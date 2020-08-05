Bobbi Brown Recalls Meghan Markle Telling Her About 'Fellow She Just Started Dating from the U.K.'

Bobbi Brown is reminiscing about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's secret days of dating.

The beauty guru celebrated Meghan's 39th birthday on Tuesday with a sweet Instagram post featuring a photo of the two women huddled together in the backseat of a car.

"Happy Birthday to #meghanmarkle who was such a joy to work with," Brown wrote. "Sweet, cool and so funny."

Brown also revealed that they worked together on a photo shoot around the time Meghan and Prince Harry had just began their romance.

"At the time of the shoot she was telling me about a fellow she had just started to date from the UK," Brown continued. "I didn’t ask who."

The makeup artist added that she saw the couple in Amsterdam for a "very special @sohohouseamsterdam birthday day," hinting that they celebrated Harry's 34th birthday in 2018 at the launch of the celebrity hangout new location.

New excerpts from the upcoming book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family detail the early days of Meghan and Harry's relationship, which they kept secret for about six months.

Their blind date took place at Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse in London. A source told authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand that the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex chatted over drinks for nearly three hours. The night ended with each going their separate ways without a kiss.

"Almost immediately they were almost obsessed with each other," a friend told the authors. "It was as if Harry was in a trance."

Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan and Prince Harry returned to the same spot for dinner the following night, sneaking into a staff entrance and being waited on by one staff member to ensure privacy.

"Harry knew they would be together at that point," the friend said. "She was ticking every box."

The couple met again the following night, when Meghan took a taxi to a staff entrance at Kensington Palace to visit Harry at his cottage. Prince Harry took Meghan on a romantic camping trip to Botswana six weeks later, leaving the Suits star "completely spellbound," according to a friend.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Three months into their relationship, which included secret dates and flights across the Atlantic Ocean between Meghan's Toronto home and Harry's base in London, Prince Harry was first to tell Meghan "I love you." She immediately replied, "I love you too."