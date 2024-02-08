Bobbi Althoff's Husband Cory Files for Joint Custody of Their Two Daughters

The couple is parents to daughters Isla, 19 months, and Luca, 3

Bobbi Althoff's husband Cory has filed for divorce from the podcaster, seeking joint custody of their two daughters.

According to court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court Wednesday and obtained by PEOPLE, Cory, 34, is seeking joint physical and legal custody of the couple's two daughters, Isla, 19 months, and Luca, 3. Cory cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

The pair, who have been married since January 2020, marked the date of separation as July 4, 2023.

In an Instagram post posted after the divorce announcement, Bobbi wrote she will "always be friends" and "always love" Cory.

"As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce," the mom of two wrote underneath a black and white photo of her and Cory embracing.



"As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife. Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person," she continued.

"While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him."

Bobbi began her career as a social media influencer on TikTok in 2021 and initially focused on her life as a young mother. Her fame took off in 2023 when she started The Really Good Podcast, where she interviews celebrities with her deadpan humor and asks uncomfortable questions. Since starting the podcast, she's largely kept her two daughters off the Internet.

In August, Bobbi told Cosmopolitan she preferred to keep her relationship with Cory private. However, he made infrequent appearances on Althoff’s social media profiles.

In April 2023, he joined his wife for a promotional video for Bounty, in which she joked that she cleans everything up after him because he “always misses tiny things.”

“Today I thought it would be a fun idea to talk about our marriage,” she said in the video. “My husband sleeps downstairs and I sleep upstairs where the children sleep and I take care of them all night long so I’m generally tired so he does all the cleaning.”

