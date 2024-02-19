Bobbi Althoff Steps Out Solo on 2024 People’s Choice Carpet in First Awards Show Since Divorce News

The podcaster’s husband, Cory, filed for divorce just 11 days ago, citing “irreconcilable differences”

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Bobbi Althoff at the People’s Choice Awards.

Bobbi Althoff just made her first red carpet appearance since her husband Cory Althoff filed for divorce earlier this month.

The podcaster, 26, attended the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday in an all-white outfit and shimmering clutch — without her wedding ring.

The appearance comes after Cory, 34, filed for divorce 11 days ago on Feb. 7. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, he cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their separation, which was listed as happening on July 4, 2023.

At the time, the host of The Really Good Podcast — whose guests have included Drake and Mark Cuban — expressed how she felt about the split to her three million Instagram followers.

“As most of you have heard, Cory and I have filed for divorce,” Bobbi wrote. “As sad as I am right now, I am so thankful for the time I got to be his wife. Our girls are so lucky to have him as a father & I am so lucky to be able to coparent with such an incredible father and person.”

Related: People's Choice Awards 2024: See the Complete List of Winners (Live Updates)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The former couple, who wed in January 2020, share two daughters: Luca, 3, and Isla, 19 months.

Bobbi added: “While our relationship did not work out as husband and wife, we will always be friends and I will always love him.”

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards will air live from Santa Barbara’s Barker Hangar on NBC, Peacock and E! at 8 p.m. ET on Feb. 18.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.