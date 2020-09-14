Bob Woodward Reveals Why He Concluded Trump Is The 'Wrong Man For The Job'

In his first TV interview since the release of explosive revelations from his forthcoming book about President Donald Trump, journalist Bob Woodward said “overwhelming evidence” led him to reach his conclusion that Trump is the wrong man for the Oval Office.

The two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter whose work played a major role in the 1974 resignation of President Richard Nixon sat down with “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley for an interview that aired Sunday night ahead of the official release of the book, titled “Rage.”

Pelley asked the Woodward about his final judgment:

PELLEY: It might disappoint some of your fans that you reach an editorial conclusion at the end of this book, something that reporters are not supposed to do. WOODWARD: Yes. I say the president is the wrong man for the job. PELLEY: But, you’re known as the reporter who doesn’t put his thumb on the scale. And yet, at the end of this book, you do just that. WOODWARD: it’s a conclusion based on evidence, overwhelming evidence, that he could not rise to the occasion with the virus and tell the truth. And one of the things that President Trump told me, “In the presidency, there’s always dynamite behind the door.” “The real dynamite is President Trump. He is the dynamite.”

Copies of the book and recordings of some of the 18 interviews Woodward conducted with the president were obtained by several news organizations last week. The tapes made clear that for weeks, Trump that was not candid with the public about the danger posed by the coronavirus pandemic that as of Sunday has killed more than 194,000 people in the U.S.

In perhaps the most striking excerpt, Trump admitted on a Feb. 7 call with Woodward that coronavirus was deadly and airborne, while he continued to publicly claim it was no worse than the seasonal flu and would magically disappear.

