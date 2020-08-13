Bob Woodward’s New Book Lifts The Lid On Trump’s Personal Letters With Kim Jong Un

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un described his bond with Donald Trump as being something out of a “fantasy film,” famed Watergate journalist Bob Woodward will reportedly reveal in his upcoming book about the U.S. president.

Woodward, an associate editor at The Washington Post, details 25 previously unseen personal letters that Trump exchanged with Kim in “Rage,” the follow-up to his 2018 bestselling tell-all, “Fear: Trump in the White House.”

The book is slated to be published by Simon & Schuster on Sept. 15.

It “goes behind the scenes like never before, with stunning new details about early national security decisions and operations and Trump’s moves as he faces a global pandemic, economic disaster and racial unrest,” according to its listing.

Woodward drew from “hundreds of hours of interviews with firsthand witnesses” to show “how Trump’s responses to the crises of 2020 were rooted in the instincts, habits and style he developed during his first three years as president,” per the listing.

Trump reportedly refused to be interviewed for “Fear,” in which Woodward painted a picture of the president’s aides stealthily attempting to dampen his wildest impulses. Trump later dismissed the book as “a piece of fiction” and a “con of the public.”

In contrast, Woodward has reportedly interviewed Trump at least twice for the follow-up.

In the early months of Trump’s presidency, he exchanged insults with Kim. The leaders called each other derogatory names, such as “Little Rocket Man” and “Dotard.” By 2018, however, Trump claimed they were friends.

“And then we fell in love, OK?” Trump told a rally in Virginia. “No, really. He wrote me beautiful letters, and they’re great letters. We fell in love.”

Trump has met with Kim three times, most recently in June 2019 when he became the first U.S. president to (briefly) set foot in North Korea.

Talks between the United States and North Korea over the latter’s nuclear ambitions and sanctions aimed at halting them have since stalled, with the country’s foreign ministry promising in June to “never shrink from this road we have chosen.”

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.