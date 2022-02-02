Bob Wall, Martial Arts Expert and Co-Star in Bruce Lee’s ‘Enter the Dragon,’ Dies at 82

Martial arts expert and stuntman Bob Wall, best known for playing henchman O’Hara opposite Bruce Lee in the 1973 martial arts classic “Enter the Dragon,” has died. Wall was 82.

Wall died on Sunday in Los Angeles, according to a statement issued by Wall’s family to The Hollywood Reporter. The cause of death was not revealed.

“He was a pillar of strength and inspiration to all who encountered him, and his radiant spirit and legacy will never be forgotten,” the statement said. “He was a brilliant martial artist, a never-ending source of jokes, a gifted speaker and a passionate man whose unconditional love and support were unmatched.”

Along with “Enter the Dragon,” Hall starred in two other Bruce Lee Films, “The Way of the Dragon” (1972) and “Game of Death” (1978).

Wall was a ninth-degree Tang Soo Do black belt under fellow martial artist and actor Chuck Norris. Wall and Norris would eventually partner in business and open a chain of karate studios. Wall would also work with Norris on the big screen in Norris projects such as “Code of Silence” (1985), “Invasion U.S.A.” (1985), “Firewalker” (1986), “Hero and the Terror” (1988), “Sidekicks” (1992) and in episodes of “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

During the famous fight scene between Lee and Wall, Lee actually broke several of Wall’s ribs, video of which is embedded below. Lee wanted the scene to be as authentic as possible and both fighters went at it full speed.

“Bob, I wanna hit you, and I wanna hit you hard,” Lee told Wall prior to filming the fight, according to TMZ.

Wall is survived by his wife of 54 years Lillian, and children Shana, Kara, Gennine and Ron.