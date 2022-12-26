Bob Saget's Widow Shares Heartfelt Message On First Christmas Without Husband

Kelly Rizzo, the widow of “Full House” star Bob Saget, reminded her followers to “cherish every single moment” in a touching Instagram post about her first Christmas without him.

Rizzo, who married the late comedian in 2018, reflected on the first time the two shared the holiday together in the same city in 2021, just weeks ahead of the star’s death in January.

Saget, who died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65, was found unresponsive inside a hotel room in Orlando, Florida after performing stand-up the night prior.

Saget’s death was a result of blunt head trauma following injuries he most likely suffered from an “unwitnessed fall,” a medical examiner said.

Rizzo, in her post, looked back on the couple’s Christmas together in Chicago last year as they spent time with her family including her step-daughter Lara, her then two-year-old niece Alex and her then two-week-old niece Brooklyn.

“Alex still remembers ‘Uncle Bob’ and talks about him every single day. He certainly left a lasting impression that I’m so grateful for. But Bob did that with everyone he met,” Rizzo wrote.

“The holidays are a time for hope, love, and togetherness. I pray that if you’re missing a loved one this holiday season, that you’re blessed with many deep and loving memories and gratitude that will help carry you through.”

She continued: “As I’ve said before, I’m just so grateful that I got to have that incredible man in my life and that I got to be in his for 6 years. There’s no greater Christmas present than that...”

