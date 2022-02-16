Bob Saget's Widow and Daughters Sue Officials to Block the Release of Death Investigation Records

Olivia Jakiel
·3 min read
Bob Saget
Bob Saget

Phillip Faraone/Getty

Bob Saget's family has filed a lawsuit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office a little over a month after the comedian's death.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo, along with his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer are suing officials to stop any further release of documents related to the 65-year-old Full House star's death.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, the Saget family seeks to stop the release of further details about his death at a Florida hotel and keep the investigation confidential as it "would cause irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress."

RELATED: Bob Saget Had Catastrophic Injuries to His Head, Was COVID Positive When He Died: Autopsy

Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo and Lara Saget
Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo and Lara Saget

Leon Bennett/WireImage

RELATED: Kelly Rizzo Recalls How Bob Saget 'Showered Me with Love' on First Valentine's Day After His Death

In addition to requesting an injunction to stop the release of reports, audio, and video recordings, as well as photographs, the late star's widow and his daughters want the information and materials gathered about Saget's passing to be exempt from public records requests.

His family claims in the suit that "no legitimate public interest would be served by the release or dissemination of the records to the public."

Saget's relatives have asked for a temporary injunction while the court rules on whether to permanently block the release of information about his death.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately comment on the lawsuit when contacted by PEOPLE.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE last week, the Saget family confirmed that the former America's Funniest Home Videos host died from head trauma. He was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando on Jan. 9.

RELATED VIDEO: Bob Saget Died Due to Head Trauma, His Family Confirms 1 Month After He Was Found Dead in Orlando Hotel

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," they continued. "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."

Following the family's statement, the medical examiner released his finding that the 65-year-old's death was accidental.

Saget's autopsy findings indicated an "unwitnessed fall backwards" resulted in blunt force head trauma, complete with a list of extensive skull fractures and brain injuries. They include posterior scalp abrasions, subgaleal hemorrhage (blood that forms between the skull and scalp), discoloration in the upper and lower eyelids due to skull fracture, subdural hematoma (buildup of blood on the surface of the brain), and subarachnoid hemorrhage (bleeding in the space surrounding the brain).

