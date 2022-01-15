Bob Saget's Funeral 'Hardest Day Of My Life,' Says John Stamos

Legendary comedian and beloved “Full House” TV dad Bob Saget was laid to rest in the Hollywood Hills on Friday, and longtime friend John Stamos called it the “hardest day of my life.”

Saget was found dead in an Orlando, Florida, hotel room last Saturday after a stand-up comedy performance at a concert hall outside Jacksonville. He was 65. Autopsy results are pending, but officials believe he died in his sleep of natural causes.

Besides Stamos, the private funeral in Los Angeles included several other “Full House” stars, including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Dave Coulier, People magazine and TMZ reported. (Sweetin had promised on Instagram to tell an “inappropriate joke” at the funeral, in his honor, because Saget “would have wanted that.”)

Comedians at the funeral included Chris Rock, Kathy Griffin, Jimmy Kimmel and Dave Chappelle.

TMZ was told the ceremony would be “small,” about 50 people, but about 300 turned up.

After Stamos’ tweet about the painful day, Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, responded: “I love you, brother.”

Saget is also survived by his three daughters, Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29, with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, ⁰courage to change the things I can, ⁰and wisdom to know the difference. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 14, 2022

I love you, brother https://t.co/URgTiRl7XO — Kelly Rizzo (@EatTravelRock) January 14, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

