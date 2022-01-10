Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Reveals Sweet Text Before Performance

Ron Dicker
·1 min read

Comedian Bob Saget’s daughter Aubrey Saget revealed a heartwarming text her father sent before his shocking death.

The note appeared to reference an immediate gig, though it wasn’t clear if it was sent in advance of the “Full House” star’s last performance. Bob Saget was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room Sunday after he performed a standup set in Jacksonville on Saturday night.

“Thank u. Love u. Showtime!” he wrote to his daughter, who shared the message on her Instagram story.

(Photo: Instagram story)
(Photo: Instagram story)

Aubrey Saget, 34, is the oldest of Bob Saget’s three adult daughters from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer. The couple divorced in 1997.

The comedian’s family, which includes second wife Kelly Rizzo, whom he married in 2018, said in a statement to Page Six: “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

As of Monday afternoon, authorities had not revealed a cause of death but did not suspect foul play.

Bob Saget played the widowed dad Danny Tanner on the beloved sitcom “Full House” from 1987 to 1995 and appeared in the recent “Fuller House” sequel. He was also the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

