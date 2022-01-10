Bob Saget’s Sudden Death Leaves John Stamos ‘Gutted’; Entertainers Pay Tribute

The sudden death of actor Bob Saget on Sunday at the age of 65 left fans and entertainers alike stunned.

Those who worked with Saget recalled both his humor and his warmth, including “Full House” and “Fuller House” costars John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure:

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

On TV, Saget had a largely wholesome image as family patriarch Danny Tanner on “Full House” and “Fuller House,” and as the first host of the long-running “America’s Funniest Home Videos” franchise.

But there was also another side to his comedy, as Saget was known for a hilariously raunchy standup routine.

He was on tour with that act when he was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Sunday.

Entertainers shared their thoughts and memories:

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 10, 2022

Well this one hurts.

I loved Bob Saget. He gave me so much encouragement when I first started out. He was a real friend to me too. Not just a mentor. I always looked up to him.

He was SO damn funny and so kind.

Ugh. 💔 https://t.co/BN0phoUgdO — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) January 10, 2022

Four decades of friendship. Had Thanksgiving with Bob once when we were coming up. He cooked the turkey but had no idea you were supposed to take the innards out. We completely lost it. Do us a favor Bob and stay outta hell so we can talk shit again someday. Love you, my friend. pic.twitter.com/CTXQrGYiT5 — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) January 10, 2022

Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I’m crying FUCK #RIPBobSagetpic.twitter.com/wgrp3cOXGE — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

So tragic. Bob Saget was such a wonderful guy. This is sudden and unexpected and horrible. — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) January 10, 2022

Fuck! Saget would have wanted something tweeted that was really funny and in very bad taste. I can’t do that. I’m just so sad. Bob was just great on every level and we will all miss him. #BobSagetpic.twitter.com/EM3EwHIcjx — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) January 10, 2022

Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

I’m shocked and saddened to learn that Bob Saget is gone. A great friend and one of the funniest and sweetest people I have ever known. My love to his beautiful family. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) January 10, 2022

Seeing this tweet from B.J. six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/QgiYCW5H92 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2022

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022

I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of “a good egg”. Too soon he leaves. #RipBobSaget — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 10, 2022

R.I.P. buddy.

Life can turn to shit in one moment. My heart aches for his whole https://t.co/QgzsNwpO7x often a ruthless business he was historically not just hilarious but more importantly one of the kindest human beings I ever met in my career.

https://t.co/Lwkfx1XBkA — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

Just hearing now about the death of Bob Saget. Worked with him a few times and always enjoyed his insane humor. A total gent whenever we worked together. My heart goes out to his family. So sad. — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) January 10, 2022

Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of comedian Bob Saget. Beloved by millions as America’s Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs. Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 10, 2022

Devastating news about Bob Saget today. He graced ABC with his presence in 2 hit shows: Full House & America's Funniest Home Videos, making us laugh & smile a thousand times over. Hard to accept that someone so full of life is gone so suddenly. https://t.co/Gx6ELPGYdP — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 10, 2022

BOB … it was great to know you … Oh are you going to make God blush https://t.co/73YihoSRSr — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 10, 2022

This is one of my all-time favorite moments with the late Bob Saget. We giggled and set up this photobomb with Sir Tom Jones. Bob was such a kind and funny man, infinitely supportive and sweet. 💔 pic.twitter.com/eAUz6PgON7 — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) January 10, 2022

RIP Bob Saget. Everything I start to write about him just feels inadequate. He is universally loved. I am so grateful he was my friend. — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) January 10, 2022

Aw man. I fucking loved that dude. I’ll never see him in an airport and talk shit about Stamos again. What a kick in the gut. RIP Bob Saget. Loved you, sir. My heart breaks for @JohnStamos and @DaveCoulier, so sorry, fellas. — Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) January 10, 2022

I’ll miss Bob Saget so much. He was as kind as he was funny. — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) January 10, 2022

I am extremely saddened to just hear of the passing of my friend Bob Saget. You were always hilarious and kind. You made my life and so many other peoples lives better Bob. Rest In Peace. — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) January 10, 2022

BOB SAGET YOU THE BEST DAD ON THE EARTH. MY HEART BROKEN FOREVER — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 10, 2022

