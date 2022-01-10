Bob Saget, Star of Full House and America's Funniest Home Video s, Dies at 65

Bob Saget

Michael Bezjian/WireImage

Bob Saget has died. He was 65.

The comedian was reportedly found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday afternoon following a performance in Jacksonville, Fla., Saturday night. TMZ was first to break the news.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death on Sunday.

RELATED: Bob Saget Reflects on His Friendship with Late Norm Macdonald: 'I'm Always Going to Love Him'

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the Florida officials wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022

Philadelphia-born Saget was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House in the '80s and '90s. His other notable credits included the reboot Fuller House, How I Met Your Mother, and America's Funniest Home Videos, as well as his many years doing standup.

"I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight," he wrote in his final tweet on Saturday. "I'm happily addicted again to this sh—."

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Saget leaves behind wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with first wife Sherri Kramer.