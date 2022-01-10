Bob Saget Performed an Hours-Long Standup Set the Night Before His Death: 'Loved Tonight's Show'

Nicholas Rice
·3 min read
Bob Saget Performed a 2 Hour Standup Show the Night Before His Death: &#39;Loved Tonight&#39;s Show&#39;
Bob Saget Performed a 2 Hour Standup Show the Night Before His Death: 'Loved Tonight's Show'

Bob Saget/Twitter

Bob Saget performed an hours-long standup set the night before his death.

On Sunday, the comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saget's death to PEOPLE in a statement. He was 65.

In Saget's last Twitter post, the Full House star reflected on what would become his final standup show in Jacksonville on Saturday night.

"Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience," Saget wrote alongside a photograph of himself in the venue. "Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening."

"I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this s---," the actor continued, then prompting fans to check his website for forthcoming dates on his comedy outing, I Don't Do Negative Tour.

His next show was scheduled for Jan. 28.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Bob Saget, Star of Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos, Dies at 65

Philadelphia-born Saget was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House in the '80s and '90s. His other notable credits included the reboot Fuller House, How I Met Your Mother, and America's Funniest Home Videos, as well as his many years doing standup.

Saget leaves behind wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with his first wife Sherri Kramer.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene," the Orange County Sheriff's Office wrote on Twitter Sunday.

"Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," authorities added.

RELATED VIDEO: Bob Saget Wanted to Join 'The Masked Singer' to 'Bring People Together Because We're Not'

Following his death, an outpouring of supporters paid tribute to the late television star on his last Instagram post from the Saturday evening comedy show.

"😢😢😢💔💔💔childhood memories Rest In Peace Americas dad," wrote one fan as another commented, "R.I.P to a true legend."

Some who were in attendance at Saget's last show also wrote in the comments section as well. "You rocked last night. Such an honor to watch you do you [sic] thing," said one. Another wrote, "
Thank you so much for the wonderful show!"

RELATED: Bob Saget Dead at 65: John Stamos, Henry Winkler, Andy Cohen, Dane Cook and More Stars React

On Instagram, one attendee at Saget's last show recalled what it was like getting to see the late comedian perform.

"Wow, what a HONOR it was to witness Bob's last comedy show and last moments on this earth," the attendee wrote. "Bob went almost two hours over his normal set time and made the whole audience feel loved, he cracked jokes applicable to all ages and political parties."

"Over and over he stressed the importance of this world needing more comedy and finding more common ground with everyone around you," she continued. "Bob recently released his own podcast that is definitely worth listening to 🤍 In addition, he was in the midst of filming a special, stay on the look out for it! 🤍."

And on Sunday, Saget's Full House costar and longtime friend John Stamos spoke out about the comedian's sudden death.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," Stamos tweeted.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bob Saget: US actor and comedian found dead aged 65

    The Full House star was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, where he was on tour, police say.

  • Bob Saget — comic known for role in ‘Full House’ — dies in a hotel near Orlando. He was 65

    Television host, comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room near Orlando on Sunday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

  • Minnesota Rescuers Pull ATV Out of Frozen Hall Lake

    A rescue crew of Fairmont Fire Department firefighters and Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies pulled an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) from an icy lake in Fairmont, Minnesota, on Saturday, January 8.“Due to the geese, portions of Hall Lake are still open water. PLEASE USE CAUTION if venturing out. Our department, along with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office helped rescue this ATV Saturday evening,” the Fairmont Fire Department wrote on Facebook.Video released by the Fairmont Fire Department shows authorities hoisting the vehicle out of the water at Hall Lake using an ATV equipped with snow tracks.Storyful has contact the fire department for information regarding the driver of the rescued ATV. Credit: Fairmont Fire Department via Storyful

  • News bulletin 2022/01/09 06:18

    News bulletin 2022/01/09 06:18View on euronews

  • Sinéad O'Connor Reveals Her 17-Year-Old Son Has Died After Going Missing: 'Please Be at Peace'

    "You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us," Sinéad O'Connor said in a tribute to her late son Shane

  • COVID-19 cases fill hospital beds in parts of Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick

    VANCOUVER — Hospitals in several parts of Canada are straining under the weight of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, with Quebec hospitalizations reaching an all-time high on Sunday and Ontario's admissions to intensive care units surging past the 400 mark. New Brunswick's hospitals also hovered near their highest levels since the pandemic began, with 79 people in hospital, one in five of whom are in intensive care. Dr. Bob Bell, former CEO of the University Health Network and Ontario deputy heal

  • John Stamos 'Gutted' by Bob Saget Death: 'I Am In Utter Shock'

    John Stamos is in “complete and utter shock” following the death of his dear friend and former Full House co-star Bob Saget, who died Jan. 9 at the age of 65. “I am broken,” Stamos wrote on Twitter. “I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend […]

  • John Stamos Speaks Out After Bob Saget's Death: 'I Am in Complete and Utter Shock'

    Bob Saget and John Stamos starred on Full House together from 1987-95 and later reprised their roles on Netflix's reboot, Fuller House

  • Kate Middleton's 40th Birthday Portraits Are Straight Out of a Fairytale: See All 3!

    Each photo will be officially displayed at one of three locations that hold special meaning to the Duchess of Cambridge

  • Novak Djokovic news LIVE: Court hearing to decide world number one’s Australian Open fate

    Follow all the latest news and developments from the hearing in Melbourne which will decide whether Novak Djokovic defends his Australian Open title or gets deported

  • Golden Globes 2022: The Complete Winners List

    With no stars, host or red carpet, this year's ceremony will look much different than usual.

  • World Mourns Death Of Comedy Icon Bob Saget: “Wasn’t A Kinder Person In Hollywood”

    The entertainment industry and world are reeling in shock after Bob Saget’s untimely death was confirmed this morning by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The Full House father and stand-up comic was 65. John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse on Full House, took to Twitter to express his heartbreak and shock. “I am broken. I am gutted. I […]

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Bucs make it official: terminate Antonio Brown's contract

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially severed ties with Antonio Brown, terminating the contract of the mercurial receiver while also contradicting the player's claim that he was fired in the middle of a game for not playing through an ankle injury. Coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Brown was upset that he was not being targeted enough in the opening half of last Sunday's game against the New York Jets and that the situation evolved to a boiling point in the third quarter. “A

  • Canada beats Germany to join Russia in ATP Cup semifinals

    SYDNEY (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime sent Canada into the semifinals of the ATP Cup on Thursday by beating third-ranked Alexander Zverev 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Denis Shapovalov had set up Auger-Aliassime’s clincher over Germany by downing Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-3 in the first singles match. Canada will play defending champion Russia on Saturday. The other semifinalists, Poland and Spain, play on Friday. “It feels good to beat Zverev,” the 11th-ranked Auger-Aliassime said in his on-court inter

  • Spain's Victor Lapeña named head coach of Canadian women's basketball team

    Canada Basketball announced Spaniard Victor Lapeña as the new head coach of its senior women's team on Thursday. The organization said Lapeña signed a multi-year contract through the 2024 Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn will join as lead assistant alongside holdovers Carly Clarke and Steve Baur. Canada, ranked fourth by FIBA, parted ways with former head coach Lisa Thomaidis in September. Under Thomaidis, the Canadian women failed to advance past the group stage

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne to join Toronto FC on 4-year contract in July

    Sometimes it pays making a list. In announcing the signing of Italian star winger Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC president Bill Manning said the hunt to acquire the Napoli captain started last summer out of concern at the struggling MLS club's direction. Knowing team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment had a board meeting in September and having seen the local interest in Italy's run to the European championship, he started researching possible player targets. "I actually went to the Transfer

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post