Bob Saget Was 'Low-Key' and 'Happy' in the Days Before His Death: 'He Was Really Gracious'

Dory Jackson
·3 min read
Bob Saget appeared to be in good spirits ahead of his untimely death on Sunday.

The Full House alum The beloved Full House star, 65, died Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando following a performance outside of Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday night for his "I Don't Do Negative" comedy tour.

In his final days, a source tells PEOPLE Saget kept a low profile at the hotel and was friendly with staff and fellow guests.

He was a "low-key, unassuming guest who was more than happy to take selfies with whoever asked in the lobby," says the hotel source, adding that Saget ordered room service both nights he stayed at the establishment.

"He checked in on Friday morning and used his real name. Everyone recognized him immediately, but he didn't make any fanfare about it," says the source. "A couple of girls asked for a selfie and he even held the camera and joked that his arms were longer because he was part orangutan. He was really gracious. No entourage, no entitlement, no attitude."

The source adds that the Orlando hotel often sees "a lot of famous people come through" and "a lot of them are just nightmares," but Saget "was really nice."

"He carried his own bags, seemed really energetic and honestly seemed really healthy and happy," the insider continues. "He didn't move like a 65-year-old man. That's why it's such a shock to everyone."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Bob Saget

"This really hit us all here. People have been crying," the source adds. "He's such a nice guy, a good guest and you felt like you knew him. It's really a sad day."

On Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed the comedian's death after deputies were called to the Ritz Carlton that afternoon.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene," the officials wrote on Twitter. "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

News of Saget's death sparked emotional reactions from many of his Hollywood peers, including his Full House costars.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," John Stamos tweeted as Candace Cameron Bure also wrote on Twitter, "I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

"Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has," Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen said in a joint statement. "We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."

Saget's family also released a statement, saying they are "devastated" by his sudden death. He is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three adult daughters he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer: Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer.

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," the statement read. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

