Watch: Bob Saget Reveals How Humor Helped Him Cope With Grief In ‘CBS Mornings’ Interview – Update

UPDATE, with video Comedian Bob Saget gave one of his final interviews to CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook last month, and the talk aired today on CBS Mornings.

In the interview, which was taped Dec. 6, Saget speaks to LaPook about losing his sister in 1994 to scleroderma, a connective tissue disease. Saget explains how humor and performing helped him cope with the grief, saying, “It was a defense mechanism, and it truly helped me survive.”

Saget, who starred in television’s Full House and hosted American’s Funniest Home Videos, died Jan. 9 in his room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida (he had performed in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach the previous evening). Although a cause of death has not yet been determined, a Florida medical examiner has ruled out drugs or foul play.

LaPook’s interview with Saget aired Friday, Jan. 14, on CBS Mornings. The morning show, co-hosted by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson, airs weekdays at 7 a.m. on CBS.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xb0bGCz_2ik?version=3&enablejsapi=1&origin=https://deadline.com&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

