Bob Saget Honored by ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

In homage to its original host, the late Bob Saget, “America’s Funniest Home Videos” aired a brief but poignant tribute to the funnyman, who made families gather around the television every week and laugh.

“Take a look back at Bob, being Bob,” current host Alfonso Ribeiro says as he introduces the montage.

Although Saget was starring on “Full House” at the time, ABC tapped him to host their new video clip television series in 1989, where he remained for eight seasons. As part of the montage, Saget was shown talking with one of his “AFV” successors, Tom Bergeron, about the goofy voices he used to introduce various clips during the show’s 20th anniversary special in 2009.

You can watch the tribute above.

“Bob Saget is synonymous with ‘AFV’ to this day, and this show wouldn’t have been the same without his unique sense of humor,” Ribiero said. “It’s been my honor to continue carrying the torch Bob so brightly lit.”



Saget died on Jan. 9 at the age of 65 in Orlando while on his latest standup comedy tour, with authorities reporting that no evidence of foul play or drug abuse was found. Saget was laid to rest in Los Angeles this past Friday as his passing was mourned throughout Hollywood, especially by the cast of “Full House,” who all had stayed good friends with Saget long after the show’s run had ended.



“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family,” the “Full House” cast said in a statement. “And now we grieve as a family.”



