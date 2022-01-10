Bob Saget, Full House Star and Stand-Up Comedian, Dead at 65

Bob Saget, stand-up comedian and Full House actor who played lovable family patriach Danny Tanner, has passed away, TVLine has learned.

According to a tweet from the Orange County Sherriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Grand Lakes “about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

An official cause of death remains unclear, as of press time.

Saget played the lovable patriarch on ABC’s Full House for almost 10 years, and reprised the role in 2016 for its Netflix revival Fuller House. The subsequent series ran for five seasons and ended in 2020.

In addition to his stand-up career and sitcom fame, Saget also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos, serving as host from 1989 to 1997.

In 2020, he launched a podcast titled Bob Saget’s Here For You (which released its last episode Monday, Jan 3). He also competed in Season 4 of The Masked Singer as Squiggly Monster.

