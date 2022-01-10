Bob Saget, ‘Full House’ Star and Comedian, Dies at 65

Bob Saget, the comedian best known for playing Danny Tanner on “Full House,” died Sunday. He was 65.

The Orlando Country Sheriff’s Office announced the news Sunday, writing:

“Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget“

The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

Since September, Saget had been on a nationwide stand-up tour that would close in June. Early the morning of his death, he tweeted a photo from the stage of a concert hall in Jacksonville, Florida, where he had performed the night before. He thanked his audience, writing in part, “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s—.”

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

