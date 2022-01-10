Bob Saget, Full House actor and comedian, dies aged 65

Photograph: Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images

Saget was found unresponsive in an Orlando hotel room on Sunday





Bob Saget, the actor and comedian most famous for his role in the much-loved 80s sitcom Full House, has died at the age of 65.

The Orange County sheriff’s office confirmed Saget’s death on Twitter on Monday, saying he had been found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Sunday.

Saget was part way through a standup tour and had performed a show in Jacksonville on Saturday night.

The Orange County sheriff’s office statement confirmed that “the man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Comedians and actors rushed to pay tribute on Monday, with podcaster Marc Maron tweeting: “Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad.” Comedian Drew Carey wrote: “Well this one hurts. I loved Bob Saget. He gave me so much encouragement when I first started out. He was a real friend to me too. Not just a mentor. I always looked up to him. He was SO damn funny and so kind.”

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

Well this one hurts.

I loved Bob Saget. He gave me so much encouragement when I first started out. He was a real friend to me too. Not just a mentor. I always looked up to him.

He was SO damn funny and so kind.

Ugh. 💔 https://t.co/BN0phoUgdO — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) January 10, 2022

I am extremely saddened to just hear of the passing of my friend Bob Saget. You were always hilarious and kind. You made my life and so many other peoples lives better Bob. Rest In Peace. — Tom Green (@tomgreenlive) January 10, 2022

The actor was most famous for his role on the popular show Full House, in which he played Danny Tanner, a widower who enlists his brother-in-law and friend to help him raise his children. He reprised the role for a Netflix reboot, Fuller House, which ran for four years until 2020.

