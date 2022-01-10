Bob Saget fondly remembered by John Stamos, Ashley Olsen, Jon Stewart, Pete Davidson, Ken Jeong, and more

Bob Saget, star of Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos, died Sunday at age 65. Immediately, reactions from friends, co-stars, and fans poured in, celebrating and remembering the comedian.

John Stamos, who worked with Saget for eight seasons on Full House from 1987 to 1995, as well as the reboot Fuller House, was among Saget's costars expressing their dismay on social media.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Two of the actresses who played his TV daughters, Ashley Olsen — who played one-half of Michelle Tanner on Full House — and Kat Dennings shared their grief over losing their TV dad.

This can’t be reality. There will NEVER be another. My heart is shattered. We love you @bobsaget #RipBobSaget 💔 pic.twitter.com/KbQfEPRi09 — Ashley Olsen (@sisterolsen) January 10, 2022

Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family. — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Patton Oswalt shared photos from a recent visit with Saget, where Saget was interviewing him for a documentary, which brought him to tears.

Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I’m crying FUCK #RIPBobSaget pic.twitter.com/wgrp3cOXGE — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2022

SNL's Pete Davidson doesn't have social media, but he asked a friend to share his sweet message about his longtime friend where he recalls how much Saget helped not just him, but his mom during some very hard times.

Saget was a giant among fellow comedians, and many including Jon Stewart, Joel McHale, Marc Maron, Ken Jeong, and more took to social media to express — over and over — how nice and funny he was, as well as their own shock over his sudden passing.

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

I’m so shocked at @bobsaget’s passing. One of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend. I’m so sorry @kellyrizzo. And so sorry to the rest of the family. — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 10, 2022

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

I wanna share the voice texts I'm listening to that we were leaving each other this week. I'm laughing and crying. Im beyond sad. I can not believe this. I loved you Sag. We all did. pic.twitter.com/VGnQSHr7JO — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) January 10, 2022

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

I am in shock. I am so numb right now. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) January 10, 2022

Bob was so special to me and I’ll be sad about this day forever. Please be kind like Bob always was and consider donating here. It would mean everything to him: https://t.co/8DU8SNfrBJ pic.twitter.com/6fV77YTysy — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) January 10, 2022

Penn Jillette directed The Aristocrats — a documentary featuring a stacked roster of comedians telling their versions of the bawdy, titular joke — and Saget's was infamously among the raunchiest. Jillette noted that his friend would have wanted him to say something "really funny and in very bad taste" but the actor and magician said he was " too sad" to abide.

Fuck! Saget would have wanted something tweeted that was really funny and in very bad taste. I can’t do that. I’m just so sad. Bob was just great on every level and we will all miss him. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/EM3EwHIcjx — Penn Jillette (@pennjillette) January 10, 2022

The Twitter account for America's Funniest Videos, which Saget hosted from 1989 to 1997, also took the time to remember the beloved comedian.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of the great @bobsaget. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time. — AFV (@AFVofficial) January 10, 2022

Truly, everyone who knew Bob Saget, and there were a lot of people, seemed to love him, from television legend Norman Lear to actress Marlee Matlin and musician Questlove.

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

BOB … it was great to know you … Oh are you going to make God blush https://t.co/73YihoSRSr — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 10, 2022

This first week of 2022 has been too much. Now Bob Saget? I am heartbroken. RIP pic.twitter.com/DjpCOOsO6e — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 10, 2022

He was truly one the nicest people EVER. Really. Just wow I’m sad about this. Rip to #BobSagat — Certified ?uestlover (@questlove) January 10, 2022

