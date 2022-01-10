Bob Saget Dies: Comedian And ‘Full House’ Star Was 65
Actor Bob Saget, who notably starred on ABC’s ‘Full House’, has died at 65. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed on Twitter Saget died in a hotel room on Sunday in the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.
Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget pic.twitter.com/aB1UKiOlmi
— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) January 10, 2022
