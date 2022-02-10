Bob Saget died of head trauma, family reveals

Comedian and Full House star Bob Saget died of an accidental trauma to the head, his family has revealed, following the results of official investigations.

The actor was found dead in an Orlando hotel room in January, and there were no signs of drug use or alcohol involved in his passing, the family added.

"In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful," the family told E! News in a statement. "Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us."

Officials concluded that the comedian “accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep,” the statement continued.

Saget was found dead on 9 January in a hotel room in Orlando, the day after performing in the town of Ponte Vedra Beach, as part of a stop on an ongoing stand-up comedy tour.

