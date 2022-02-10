Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says

MEREDITH DELISO
·3 min read

Bob Saget, who was found unresponsive in a hotel room last month, died from head trauma, his family said in a statement Wednesday.

The comedian and actor, who was most famous for his role as Danny Tanner in the sitcom "Full House," was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 9, authorities said.

"They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," his family said in a statement obtained by ABC News. "No drugs or alcohol were involved."

PHOTO: Bob Saget attends the Women&#39;s Guild Cedars-Sinai Annual Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021. (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images, FILE)
A police report revealed that Saget, 65, was found "unresponsive and not breathing" during a wellness check conducted after he failed to check out of his hotel room and his family was unable to reach him.

Saget was discovered "in a supine [face upward] position on his bed. His left arm was across his chest while his right arm was resting on the bed. No signs of trauma were seen," according to the report. He was already "cold to the touch, yellow and clammy."

The chief medical examiner for Orange and Osceola counties had said a preliminary autopsy showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play."

MORE: Jodie Sweetin reveals the life lesson she learned from her TV dad Bob Saget

HIs family said they wanted Saget's fans to hear the "final conclusions" from the authorities' investigation "directly from us."

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter," his family said.

His wife, Kelly Rizzo, told "Good Morning America" last month that he "wanted to spread love and laughter."

"He was just so wonderful and I was just so honored to be his wife and to be able to be a part of it and bring him any bit of happiness that I could because he deserved it so much," said Rizzo, who had been married to Saget since 2018.

The night before he died, Saget did a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida.

Rizzo said that in her last conversation with her husband, while on his way back to the hotel following the show, he "was telling me what a wonderful show he had and how it was so amazing."

PHOTO: Kelly Rizzo, the wife of late comedian Bob Saget, appears in an interview that aired on &#39;Good Morning America&#39; on Jan. 20, 2022. (ABC News)
In the wake of his passing, Saget's friends have helped raise awareness for a cause that was very special to him -- the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Saget's sister Gay died from the autoimmune disease at the age of 47 in 1994.

Saget's "Full House" co-star Candace Cameron Bure shared a sweatshirt that reads "Love Like Jesus Hug Like Bob Saget" in support of the foundation. His close friend, singer John Mayer, also helped design a hoodie benefitting the foundation.

MORE: Kelly Rizzo remembers late husband Bob Saget in emotional interview: 'I was just so honored to be his wife'

The Scleroderma Research Foundation is matching donations up to $1.5 million in honor of Saget.

"In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful," his family said Wednesday.

Saget is survived by Rizzo and his three daughters from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer.

ABC News' Cleo Andreadis contributed to this report.

Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

