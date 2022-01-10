Bob Saget death: John Stamos, Steve Martin and Kat Dennings lead tributes to Full House star

(Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Tributes have begun pouring in for Bob Saget who has died aged 65.

News of the comedian’s death was confirmed early this morning (10 January).

Saget was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found unresponsive at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The actor was best known for his role as Danny Tanner on the hit sitcom Full House, which ran on ABC from 1987 to 1995. The actor returned when the series was revived on Netflix in 2016, retitled Fuller House.

His family have issued a statement confirming the death of “our beloved Bob” and invited fans “to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world”.

Marvel star Kat Dennings – who acted opposite Saget in the sitcom Raising Dad – was one of the first to pay tribute to the late actor on Twitter.

Dennings wrote: “Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family.”

John Stamos – who starred as Uncle Jesse on Full House – wrote that he was “broken” and “gutted” in response to the news.

I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss 💔 pic.twitter.com/Yr6C3R4lEW — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

“I am in complete and utter shock,” wrote Stamos on Twitter. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Candace Cameron Bure – who played Danny’s daughter DJ Tanner – also paid tribute to Saget on Twitter.

“I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much,” wrote Bure.

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

Talk show host Jon Stewart called Saget “the funniest and nicest”, while The Facts of Life star Norman Lear said that Saget was “as lovely as he was funny”.

Lear wrote: “We were close friends and I could not have loved him more.”

Steve Martin responded to the news of Saget’s death, calling it a “sad day for comedy world”.

Sad day for comedy world. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 10, 2022

BOB … it was great to know you … Oh are you going to make God blush https://t.co/73YihoSRSr — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 10, 2022

“BOB… it was great to know you… Oh are you going to make God blush,” wrote Henry Winkler, referring to Saget’s non-family friendly jokes.

Fellow comedian Mike Young said that “my comedy will be my tribute”. The pair toured together for 10 years. Young added: “To work without you already hurts.”

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and former Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger also paid tribute to Saget on social media.

Andy Cohen praised Saget for being “so generous with his feelings” while Ben Stiller called the late actor “an incredibly kind and funny person”.

He was an incredibly kind and funny person. https://t.co/tpzjY82Aw3 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) January 10, 2022

Comedian, director and producer Judd Apatow (previously The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up) said that Saget was “there for everyone”, calling him “a beautiful soul”.

Billy Crystal, Chelsea Handler, Community’s Joel McHale, Ken Jeong, Kathy Griffin and The Office star BJ Novak were also among those to pay tribute to the comedian.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three children.