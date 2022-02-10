Bob Saget’s death due to head trauma – reports

Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent
·1 min read

Comedian Bob Saget died of head trauma, it has been reported.

His family said it is likely the Full House star hit the back of his head on an unknown object before going to sleep.

Saget died on January 9 and was found dead in a hotel apartment in Orlando, Florida.

In a statement shared with US media outlets, his family said: “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma.

“They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep.

“No drugs or alcohol were involved.

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos)

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

An outpouring of grief followed news of the Saget’s death, with tributes paid from fellow comedians and members of his family, both on and off-screen.

His wife Kelly Rizzo described him as “the best man I’ve ever known” and his daughter, Lara Saget, said her father “loved with everything he had”.

Saget played single dad to three daughters, Danny Tanner, in Full House which also starred John Stamos and Dave Coulier as Danny’s brother-in-law, uncle Jesse, and his friend Joey, played by Coulier.

Cast members, including Stamos, said in a joint statement that they would “grieve as a family” following the news.

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do