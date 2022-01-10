Bob Saget — comic known for role in ‘Full House’ — dies in a hotel near Orlando. He was 65

Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
·2 min read

Television host, comedian and actor Bob Saget was found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room near Orlando on Sunday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

He was 65 years old.

Saget was pronounced dead on scene, the sheriff’s office said, adding that detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use after deputies arrived to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes following a call just after 4 p.m. regarding an unresponsive man in a hotel room.

“We have no information on cause of death,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told the Miami Herald in an email Sunday night.

He became a household name in the 1990s for his role as Danny Tanner, a widowed father with three daughters who shared a house with his brother-in-law and good friend in the sitcom “Full House.” Saget also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos — now called AFV — for almost ten years, from 1987 to 1995.

“We are saddened to hear about the passing of the great Bob Saget. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time,” AFV noted via Twitter.

Before 4 a.m., Saget wrote on Twitter that he loved the stand-up comedy show he did the night before at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall near Jacksonville.

“I had no idea I did a 2-hour set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this sh--,” Saget said.

  • Bob Saget Performed an Hours-Long Standup Set the Night Before His Death: 'Loved Tonight's Show'

    The comedian was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando on Sunday afternoon following a performance in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday night

  • Bob Saget: US actor and comedian found dead aged 65

    The Full House star was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, where he was on tour, police say.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID-19

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID-19

  • Comedians, friends, co-stars react to death of Bob Saget

    Bob Saget, the comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” was found dead Sunday in Florida. Every story I heard about Bob was confirmed that night.

  • John Stamos 'Gutted' by Bob Saget Death: 'I Am In Utter Shock'

    John Stamos is in “complete and utter shock” following the death of his dear friend and former Full House co-star Bob Saget, who died Jan. 9 at the age of 65. “I am broken,” Stamos wrote on Twitter. “I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend […]

