Bob Saget: Comedian died after accidental head injury, family says

Bob Saget performing last year
Saget first performed his cutting comic act over 40 years ago and was a popular figure in US comedy circles

The US actor and comedian Bob Saget died after suffering an accidental blow to the head, his family has revealed.

A statement said that the Full House star had "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep".

They added that authorities had concluded that drugs and alcohol were not involved in his death.

Saget, 65, was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida last month.

"In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful," the family statement read.

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us."

Saget had been married to Kelly Rizzo Saget since 2018 and had three daughters from a previous marriage.

He was found unresponsive by hotel staff in his bed on the evening of 9 January and was later pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Authorities said at the time that they were not treating the Philadelphia native's death as suspicious.

His funeral, which was attended by a host of famous faces, was held last month in California.

A veteran stand-up comedian, Saget had just started a new tour across the US, performing the day before his death in the city of Jacksonville, Florida.

Although idolised by many comedians for his profane and often cutting act, he was best known in the US for his role in the heartwarming sitcom, Full House, where he starred alongside the actors John Stamos and fellow comic Dave Coulier.

In more recent years he found fame among younger generations as the narrator of the hit show How I Met Your Mother and for his guest stints as a highly fictionalised version of himself in the TV series, Entourage.

His death attracted tributes from a host of Hollywood stars.

