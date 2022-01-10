Bob Saget, comedian and beloved TV dad on 'Full House' and 'Fuller House,' dies at age 65

Bryan Alexander, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Bob Saget, the comedian and star of TV's "Full House" has died. He was 65.

Saget, who was best known for his role as widowed father Danny Tanner in ABC's "Full House" was found dead in his hotel room at the RItz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, police said.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Saget had been traveling the country with the "I Don't Do Negative Tour" and performed a two-hour set in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday.

Comedian Bob Saget has died.
Comedian Bob Saget has died.

His final Instagram post on Saturday night following the successful set was filled with hope.

"I loved tonight’s show in Jacksonville," Saget wrote. "Very appreciative and fun audiences. I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it. A’ight, see you in two weeks "

"Goin’ everywhere until I get the special shot. And then probably keep going cause I’m addicted to this," he added, signing off with "Peace out. ✌️"

This is a developing story…

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bob Saget dead: Comedian, star of 'Full House' was 65

