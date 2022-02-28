Bob Saget, Betty White and More Stars Honored in SAG Awards' Emotional In Memoriam Segment

Bob Saget and Betty White

The Screen Actors Guild took a moment to pay tribute to members who died over the past year during Sunday's SAG Awards.

A touching video montage honored late stars, included Bob Saget, Betty White, Sidney Poitier, James Michael Tyler, Willie Garson, Michael K. Williams and Norm Macdonald.

Maggie Gyllenhaal introduced the segment, which was set to the tune of "Sailboat" by Cody Fry and Ben Recor.

"There's been a lot of painful loss this year," said Gyllenhaal, 44. "Tonight we honor our peers who have gone before us. To them, we say thank you for your work and inspiration and in some cases, even thank you for being a friend."

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Saget's passing was the most recent of the bunch. Last month, the Full House star was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," his family said in a statement. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

The Saget family said they "felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions" from them directly. "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter," they added.

Days prior to Saget's death, White and Poitier died. (Both White and Poitier were SAG Award recipients.)

White died on Dec. 31, just weeks before her 100th birthday. According to her death certificate, she died after suffering a cerebrovascular accident — commonly known as a stroke — six days prior.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told PEOPLE in a statement. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again. Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning."

Poitier died on Jan. 6 at the age of 94. The trailblazing actor, director and activist — who was the first Black actor to win an Academy Award for best actor — suffered from cardiopulmonary failure before dying, according to his official death certificate.

"He was a mentor, needless to say, an example, a friend," Denzel Washington recently told Entertainment Tonight. "He's someone who had been there, walked the walk, talked the talk."

The deaths of Williams, Garson and Tyler also left their colleagues and fans shocked.

In September, Williams suddenly died at 54 from an accidental overdose involving fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine. While Friends alum Tyler died in October at 59 after battling stage 4 prostate cancer, former Sex and the City star Garson died in September following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

The 28th Annual SAG Awards are being broadcast live on TNT and TBS Sunday.