Bob Ross' first painting from his iconic TV show could be yours for $10 million

"I think there's an artist hidden in the bottom of every single one of us," Bob Ross said in the introduction to the very first episode of his iconic PBS show The Joy of Painting.

Ross produced more than 400 paintings, each completed in around half an hour, throughout the run of his show — and now the first one can be yours for just under 10 million bucks. The Minneapolis gallery Modern Artifact has put "A Walk in the Woods" up for sale, with an eye-popping price tag of $9.85 million.

The gallery has collected and sold Ross paintings in the past, but the affable artist's creations, never taken to be masterpieces, haven't ever sold for a price like this. For the right collector, it might bring together the art world and TV memorabilia. Nonetheless, the gallery's website calls the painting "museum-worthy" and "the most historically significant Bob Ross original painting ever created."

"It is season 1, episode 1 of what you would call the rookie card for Bob Ross," gallery owner Ryan Nelson told the Associated Press.

He added, "What this piece represents is the people's artist. This isn't an institution that's telling you that Bob Ross is great. It's not some high-brow gallery telling you that Bob Ross is great. This is the masses, the population in the world that are saying Bob Ross is great."

The Joy of Painting premiered Jan. 11, 1983. "I think today we'll do a picture that's maybe like we're walking through the woods," Ross said as he began the oil-on-canvas painting, using just a pair of natural-bristle brushes, a palette knife, and an easel.

Ross hosted the show from that episode through 1994, a year before his death at 52. "A Walk in the Woods" was originally sold just months after Ross painted it, to raise funds for his local PBS affiliate. A station volunteer bought the piece and hung it in their home for 39 years before getting in touch with Nelson to sell it last year. Nelson suggested to NPR that the original owner likely paid less than $100 for the painting.

According to a publicist, Megan Hoffman, Nelson is willing to part with the painting but isn't looking to move it quickly. "Ryan would prefer to take it out, tour it around to museums, and things like that so people can enjoy it and appreciate it," Hoffman told the AP. "He will take offers, but he's not in a hurry to sell it."

While few could afford "A Walk in the Woods," everyone can enjoy its creation on The Joy of Painting. "There's no secret to this," Ross said in the episode, which you can watch above. "Anybody can paint."

