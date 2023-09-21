Bob Ross' 1st painting from famed TV show up for auction. How much is it?

Happen to have $10 million lying around?

If so, the first-ever painting that legendary artist Bob Ross created on his show could be yours.

The 1983 painting, titled "A Walk in the Woods," is from Season 1, Episode 1 of "The Joy of Painting" and was signed on air by Ross. In what the gallery is calling "the most historically significant Bob Ross original painting ever created," "A Walk in the Woods" is up for auction for $9,850,000 at the Modern Artifact gallery in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The painting " is a 24-by-18-inch original oil on canvas. It's signed "Ross" in red in the front lower left corner, and includes a certificate of authenticity.

"A Walk in the Woods" was painted and signed on air by Bob Ross in 1983 on the first episode of his PBS show "The Joy of Painting."

More: World-renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero just died. Look through his most iconic art.

Banking on 'Bob Ross hype'

The painting has not yet been sold, and Ross fans are still able to buy it or make their best offer, according to the gallery's website.

Modern Artifact has bought and sold more Ross paintings over the last decade than any other gallery, owner Ryan Nelson said in a statement. While the gallery is accepting offers for purchase, they would prefer to share the painting with a museum or traveling exhibit "to allow as many people as possible to view such an exciting work of art."

"The appeal of Bob Ross has extended far beyond the traditional art market and into the world of pop culture," Nelson said in a statement. "The Bob Ross hype is a rare glimmer of authenticity in a fine art market that is often tightly controlled and highly manipulated."

Bob Ross' legacy

In this April 26, 2018 file photo, The Bob Ross "Art of the Chill Game," by Big G Creative, is displayed at the TTPM 2018 Spring Showcase, in New York. "Happy Accidents: An Exhibit of Original Bob Ross Paintings," opened at the Franklin Park Arts Center in Purcellville, Virginia, on Sept. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Ross hosted "The Joy of Painting," which aired on PBS from 1983 to 1994, and is remembered for his optimistic outlook, fluffy hairstyle, and approachable painting advice. He died in 1995.

His status as a pop culture icon has only grown in recent decades.

In 2021, Netflix released a documentary about his legacy called "Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal, and Greed." And Owen Wilson played a Bob Ross knockoff in "Paint," released earlier this year.

Bob Ross costumes have exploded in popularity, as have events dedicated to the painter, including flash mobs and painting parties.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bob Ross' 1st painting from PBS show up for auction. What it'll cost.