Bob Odenkirk on His 'Very Slow Epiphany' After Cardiac 'Incident': 'My Life Is Pretty Damn Great'

Bob Odenkirk has found clarity after suffering a cardiac event in July.

The Emmy Award winner, 59, reflected on his "very slow epiphany" after the "heart incident" that took place on the set of Better Call Saul's final season as he sat down this week with the Today show's Hoda Kotb.

"The epiphany was simply that my life is pretty damn great, and I should appreciate it and the people around me," Odenkirk mused. "I think people do have epiphanies when they have a near-death experience, and often times, it's 'I have to change something.' And I think my epiphany is I have to appreciate what I have, because it's really great and I have really great people around me."

He was rushed to a hospital last July after collapsing on the New Mexico set of his acclaimed Breaking Bad spin-off, during which he was filming the upcoming sixth and final season. Shortly after, his rep told PEOPLE that Odenkirk was in stable condition.

Odenkirk previously detailed the incident, which happened in between scenes while he sat with costars Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian. "I went to play the Cubs game and ride my workout bike, and I just went down. Rhea said I started turning bluish-gray right away," he told The New York Times last month.

Set health safety supervisor Rosa Estrada and assistant director Angie Meyer began administering CPR and shocked Odenkirk with an automated defibrillator three times to get his heart rhythm back. The Nobody actor later received heart stents in two places.

Odenkirk learned that he had plaque buildup in his heart in 2018, but said he received conflicting medical advice on treating it. The cardiac event last July occurred when "one of those pieces of plaque broke up."

The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul premieres April 18 on AMC.