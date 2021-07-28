Bob Odenkirk in stable condition after 'heart-related' collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set

“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk is in stable condition after being hospitalized following a collapse on the show's New Mexico set Tuesday.

The "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" star's collapse was due to a "heart-related" issue, his representatives told USA TODAY in a statement Wednesday.

"(Odenkirk) and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side," the statement said. "The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

"He's going to be okay," actor Nate Odenkirk wrote on Twitter Wednesday of his father. The update prompted "Better Call Saul" star Michael McKean, who plays Odenkirk's brother, to respond, "Thanks, Nate. Love him up good, hear?"

He's going to be okay. — Nate Odenkirk (@birthdaynate) July 28, 2021

On Tuesday night, "Better Call Saul" crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

"Better Call Saul," the spin-off prequel to "Breaking Bad," has been shooting its sixth and final season, which is set to air on AMC next year.

Like "Breaking Bad," "Better Call Saul" is set in and mostly shot in Albuquerque.

Odenkirk has been nominated for four Emmys for playing the title character, a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Jimmy McGill who becomes increasingly corrupt and adopts the pseudonym Saul Goodman.

His "Breaking Bad" co-star Bryan Cranston shared a picture of the two on Instagram Wednesday and asked for thoughts and prayers for his friend.

"Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning. My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul," he wrote, noting Odenkirk's condition is not known to the public yet. "Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."

Aaron Paul, another "Breaking Bad" co-star, also posted to Instagram and simply wrote: "I love you my friend."

Comedian David Cross posted on Twitter that "Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this."

Before the “Saul” role, which he also played on “Breaking Bad,” Odenkirk was best known for “Mr. Show With Bob and David,” the sketch comedy series he co-created with David Cross that originally aired on HBO from 1995 to 1998.

He has won two Emmys, for his writing on “The Ben Stiller Show” and on “Saturday Night Live.”

He has also appeared on HBO's “The Larry Sanders Show” and in the films “The Post,” “Little Women” and “Nobody.”

