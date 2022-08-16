Bob Odenkirk shares message with Better Call Saul fans as series finale arrives on Netflix

Bob Odenkirk has shared a video message with fans to mark the finale of Better Call Saul airing.

The series is drawing to an end after six seasons, with the final episode available on Netflix in the UK on Tuesday (16 August) at 8am.

A spinoff of Breaking Bad, the show follows the antics of lawyer Jimmy McGill, tracking his transformation into Saul Goodman,

Just after the closing episode aired in the US on Monday evening (15 August), Odenkirk – who plays Saul – posted a two-minute clip on social media, in which he addressed the end of the show.

“Everybody’s been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul, and I’m not good at answering the question because it’s frankly hard for me to look at that experience, and even at that character, too closely,” he began.

He then went on to thank the co-creators of the show for believing in him enough to let him lead the programme: “I want to thank Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, for giving me the chance. I did nothing to deserve this part but I hope I earned it after six seasons.”

The next part of Odenkirk’s message was dedicated to his cast members. After naming Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, Jonathan Banks, Tony Dalton, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian and Giancarlo Esposito, Odenkirk said: “They all made me a better actor than I am, just working with them. Watching them work has been an unbelievable experience.”

Finale thank you from Bob Odenkirk pic.twitter.com/IFODl4bcLD — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 16, 2022

He thanked the crew and praised their work, before concluding with a message to the fans, telling them how grateful he was for people giving the show their attention.

“Thanks for giving us a chance, because we came out of maybe a lot of people’s favourite show ever and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show,” he explained.

“But we weren’t; we were given a chance, and hopefully, we made the most of it. Thank you for staying with us. Better Call Saul: a closely observed, idiosyncratic story about a very unique guy, a little slow at times, but in the end, if you paid attention, it was about big, big things inside people. Thank you.”

The final episode of Better Call Saul is available in the UK on Netflix from 8am.